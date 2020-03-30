Capitol Police Officer Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A United States Capitol Police Officer has tested positive for coronavirus, USCP confirmed Sunday.

“The USCP has contacted employees in order to identify individuals who may have been in close contact with the affected employee. The Department has taken, and will continue to take, all the necessary steps to ensure that any affected work areas or facilities were properly cleaned,” USCP spokeswoman Eva Malecki told The Hill. “The USCP is working closely with the Office of Attending Physician, Congressional leadership, and the Architect of the Capitol, and our focus is on the health and well-being of our employees.”

The USCP officer is just the latest government employee to test positive. There are confirmed cases among the Secret Service, Vice President Mike Pence’s staff, and congressional staff. The White House Correspondents’ Association recently announced there are two suspected cases among its ranks.

At least five members of Congress, including Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul, Florida Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Mike Kelly, South Carolina Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham, and Utah Democratic Rep. Ben McAdams, have also tested positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: Here Are All The Members Of Congress Who Have Self-Quarantined Due To Coronavirus)