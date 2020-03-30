Emilia Clarke Offers Chance For Virtual Dinner In Exchange For Coronavirus Relief Donations

Actress Emilia Clarke offered fans and followers a chance to eat a virtual dinner with her in exchange for a coronavirus relief donation.

Clarke is trying to raise $£250,000, or $300,000, for the Same You relief fund, according to an Instagram post she shared Monday.

“How would you feel about having dinner with me virtually?” she said. “When you donate … 12 lucky people will join me virtually and we’re going to put together a store cupboard dinner together. We’ll cook it, and then we’ll eat it together.”

“We’ll discuss lots of things. Isolation and fear and also funny videos and you know, the fact that I can’t really cook,” she added. “So it’s going to be fun. It’s going to be interesting.”

The money raised will help stroke and brain injury patients with essential support. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner To Donate $1 Million For Masks, Protective Gear During Coronavirus Pandemic)

“100% of your generosity will fund virtual rehab clinic support in the coming weeks,” she wrote in the caption on the post. “A very big task and a very big ask but you are all very big hearted souls so I know you’ll want to help me help them!”

I would do a lot of things to eat dinner with Clarke. Meeting her in person is a huge dream of mine, but a virtual dinner would be sufficient in our current health climate. This is such a good way for celebrities to interact with their fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

I just hope she donated some too.