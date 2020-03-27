Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Brand Will Donate $1 Million To Combat Coronavirus Pandemic

Reality star Kim Kardashian has decided to donate $1 million to help out with COVID-19 relief.

Kardashian made the announcement Friday on her brand SKIMS’ Instagram account.

“To support Mothers and Children in need during this time, SKIMS is committed to donating $1M to families affected by COVID-19,” Kardashian shared on her Instagram. “On Monday, we will restock the collection we first launched with, and in doing so, be able to help bring relief to those affected by this pandemic.”

The collection was previously restocked on March 23, and 20% of profits were donated to Baby2Baby’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Program. Baby2Baby provides basic needs to families with children. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner To Donate $1 Million For Masks, Protective Gear During Coronavirus Pandemic)

“In 2 weeks, we’ve distributed 2.5 million items to children across the country, but the need is growing exponentially,” the organization’s website reads. “We need your help to get basic necessities to families who have no diapers, formula and hygiene for their children. We can’t continue at this pace without you.”

Kardashian has shared her experience with COVID-19 on her Instagram.

“Miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined,” Kardashian shared. “It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s. PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this! #TogetherApart.”