Kylie Jenner To Donate $1 Million For Masks, Protective Gear During Coronavirus Pandemic

Reality star Kylie Jenner has doanted $1 million towards respirator masks and other protective gear during the coronavirus outbreak.

Jenner donated to her OB-GYN Thaïs Aliabadi, according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six. Dr. Aliabadi confirmed the donation on her Instagram account.

“I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true,” Dr.Aliabadi captioned a split photo of herself and Kylie with her daughter Stormi. “One of my patients, a beautiful Living Anegl just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes.” (RELATED: Surgeon General Jerome Adams Asks Kylie Jenner For Her Help In Fighting Coronavirus)

“I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients,” she added. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it.”

The donation comes after U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams called on Jenner to speak out to her followers and fans regarding the seriousness of COVID-19 during an interview on “Good Morning America.”