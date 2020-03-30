Interest In ‘Tiger King’ Docuseries Prompts Sheriff To Ask For Information On Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband

America’s infatuation with the new Netflix docuseries “Tiger King” led police in Hillsborough County, Florida to ask for new information regarding Carole Baskin’s missing husband.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister addressed the case Monday on his Twitter account.

“Since @netflix and #Covid19 #Quarantine has made #TigerKing all the rage, I figured it was a good time to ask for new leads,” he tweeted alongside a poster of Baskin’s husband Jack “Don” Lewis.

Lewis first disappeared in August of 1997, but his case ran cold. In the new docuseries “Tiger King,” Joe Exotic, an enemy of Baskin, accused Baskin of murdering her husband and feeding his remains to her tigers. Baskin has denied any involvement in the disappearance of Lewis.

“Tiger King” follows Joe, who claims to be the largest breeder of tigers in the United States, and Baskin, who runs Big Cat Rescue. (RELATED: Cardi B Wants To Start A GoFundMe To Release ‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic From Prison)

Since the release of “Tiger King,” Baskin shared a blog post on her website for Big Cat Rescue in which she criticized the way she was portrayed in the show.

“It has a segment devoted to suggesting, with lies and innuendos from people who are not credible, that I had a role in the disappearance of my husband Don 21 years ago,” she wrote. “The series presents this without any regard for the truth or in most cases even giving me an opportunity before publication to rebut the absurd claims. They did not care about truth. The unsavory lies are better for getting viewers.”