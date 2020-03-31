Here’s How Amazon’s Decision To Prioritize Coronavirus-Related Products Affects Third-Party Sellers And Small Business Supply Chains

Amazon decided to prioritize coronavirus-related, essential products over the nonessentials amid the coronavirus outbreak and temporarily halted the restocking of certain products from third-party sellers.

The March 17 decision put the restocking of baby products, household, medical, beauty, personal care, grocery, industrial, scientific and pet supplies ahead of the restocking of nonessential goods, according to CNBC. This prioritization is expected to last until April 5.

This decision was in response to the increased demand for these products amid the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: Fact Check: Is Amazon Suspending All Deliveries Except For Medical Supplies?)

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service many third-party sellers use in which Amazon packs and ships a seller’s items from an Amazon fulfillment center. Sellers ship larger quantities of their inventory to Amazon and the company receives a portion of the profit from any sale.

The decision to restock only coronavirus-related products has worried some third-party sellers, according to CNBC.

Jerry Kavesh, a third-party amazon seller, told CNBC that as someone who primarily uses FBA to ship items, this prioritization might hurt his business.

Kavesh sells belts, hats and cowboy boots and said that his Amazon fulfillment stock would last him three weeks, per CNBC.

“Then it starts to become very critical,” Kavesh told CNBC. “All of us, we owe people money because of the cost of doing business. We have to pay suppliers, brands, rent, employees. That doesn’t stop.”

Kavesh has also decided “to halt new hiring, put capital expenditures on hold, and is looking to cut any other unnecessary expenses.”(RELATED: Amazon To Hire 100,000 New Workers Because Of Coronavirus)

If the situation worsens, he said he would have to lay off some employees.

When asked about this decision, a spokesperson for Amazon confirmed to the Daily Caller that the company was not completely halting their ability to sell. Amazon will continue to ship out the stock they already had from third-party sellers in their fulfillment centers.

Third-party sellers that were shipping out any kind of essential products did not experience this change at all, but the ability to restock in Amazon fulfillment centers for those that did not sell essential products was temporarily paused.

However, their ability to sell and fulfill orders themselves was not completely paused. Amazon also posted guidance on how the seller can ship their own products while this FBA prioritization is in place.

However, Amazon announced later last week that they were going to start allowing more products into their fulfillment centers as they could “safely” do so. Sellers are now also able to check at an item by item basis to see which products would be accepted, according to the Amazon spokesperson.

“We understand the impact that COVID-19 has had on many of our selling partners, and appreciate their understanding as we implement extensive health and safety measures across our network and focus our available capacity on high-priority products that customers need and want at this time. We know this is a change for our selling partners and are working hard to help them during this difficult time, including waiving certain fees, pausing loan repayments, providing regular updates and guidance via direct communication channels, and relaxing our policies around shipping-related performance metrics to mitigate impact on their account health,” a spokesperson for Amazon told the Caller in a statement.

Amazon has waived two weeks of inventory storage fees in March. The company has also waived long-term storage fees, Strategic Account Services account management fees, and Launchpad program fees in April.

Joe Stefani, president of Desert Caucus, a business that sells college merchandise, has been hit very hard since this FBA prioritization was announced. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: As Coronavirus Crippled Small Businesses, Some Lenders Pounced)

“We got hit with almost a 100% decrease of brick-and-mortar store wholesale business and even had stores coming back to us asking to do returns,” he said. “Usually we have orders coming in from bookstores until the middle of April.”

Several colleges and universities across the U.S. have shut down or moved to online instruction in an effort to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Stefani had to furlough a few employees at his company that handle “outbound shipments to Amazon warehouses,” according to CNBC.

“As we begin to selectively bring in more products to our fulfillment centers while maintaining health and safety measures, we have launched new tools for sellers to check which products are eligible on an item-by-item basis. We are also hiring over 100,000 positions across the U.S. to help us meet growing demand from people who need critical supplies and assist employees in our fulfillment centers,” the spokesperson said to the Caller.

We believe our role serving customers and the community during this time is an important one. Here is a roundup of how we’re addressing COVID-19 and supporting those directly and indirectly impacted. https://t.co/JgdeudxkYS — Amazon (@amazon) March 16, 2020

Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s CEO and founder, addressed the changes made to the company amid the outbreak in an email to his employees on March 24.

“We’ve changed our logistics, transportation, supply chain, purchasing, and third-party seller processes to prioritize stocking and delivering essential items like household staples, sanitizers, baby formula, and medical supplies,” Bezos said, according to the Amazon blog. “We’re providing a vital service to people everywhere, especially to those, like the elderly, who are most vulnerable. People are depending on us.”

There have been 853,864 cases of coronavirus worldwide and 42,000 deaths.