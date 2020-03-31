Democratic Rep Haley Stevens Hit With Ethics Complaint

A government watchdog filed an ethics complaint Tuesday against Democratic Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens, alleging she violated congressional ethics requirements in a campaign fundraising email that featured a picture of herself on the House floor.

“In spite of the clear rules prohibiting Members from using photographs of the House floor and soliciting campaign contributions tied to official actions, Representative Stevens sent a fundraising email that did both,” the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT) wrote in its complaint to the Office of Congressional Ethics.

The fundraising email featured an image from Stevens’s viral rant March 27, in which the congresswoman wore pink gloves while screaming her support for health care workers.

Stevens’s campaign captioned the photo, “Hello from the Capitol.” (RELATED: Another House Democrat Is Under Investigation For Allegedly Sleeping With Staffer)

“The ethics rules explicitly prohibit Members from using House floor photographs for campaign purposes and from soliciting campaign contributions tied to votes,” Kendra Arnold, Executive Director of FACT said in a press release.

“It is important these laws are followed and enforced to protect taxpayers and ensure every vote is taken on its merit and not for political gain.”

Stevens’s office didn’t return a request for comment.

