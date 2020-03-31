Stuck At Home? Stay In Shape With Live-Streaming Fitness Classes!

While staying inside these days can offer a little relief amid the craziness happening around us, not being able to maintain a regular fitness routine can be pretty frustrating. That’s because not only does exercising keep you in shape physically, it’s also important for your mental health as it releases mood-lifting endorphins that you truly can’t get enough of during these trying times.

But don’t freak out just yet — you have options! Praised on Good Morning America and USA Today, Live Streaming Fitness offers a wide array of health services that go beyond workout classes. Not only will you have the opportunity to work out with some of the industry’s top trainers through on-demand fitness classes, but you’ll also have access to cooking and nutrition classes complete with healthy suggestions and recipe ideas, making maintaining a healthy lifestyle at home easier than ever.

Live Streaming Fitness is designed to work for a wide range of users. That’s why it lets you choose from yoga, cardio, strength training, and specialized workout classes to make your weekly workouts perfect for what you need. You’ll also have the opportunity to set goals for yourself with fun challenges that keep you motivated and on the right track. And, all Live Stream Fitness subscribers will have the ability to connect with other users of the program, which can feel really fantastic in isolating times like these.

Live Streaming Fitness is a great alternative to a gym membership, not only because of the low price but also, its value. What other gym offers nutritional guidance and unlimited state-of-the-art classes for a rate as low as $79 bucks? That’s right. For just $79, first-time users can get a lifetime subscription to Live Streaming Fitness — that’s over 80% off its regular price!

