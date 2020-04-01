‘Lives On The Line’: Bernie Sanders Urges Wisconsin To Delay Primary Amid Coronavirus Chaos

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders on Wednesday urged Wisconsin to join other states in delaying their upcoming April 7 Democratic primary in order to maintain social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Over a dozen states have already delayed their primary elections due to the virus including Alaska, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Wyoming and Puerto Rico, according to the New York Times. Wisconsin has so far refused to delay their primary currently set for next Tuesday. (RELATED: REPORT: US Intelligence Confirms China Falsified Coronavirus Death, Case Data)

People shouldn’t have to put their lives on the line to vote. Wisconsin should join the 15 states delaying elections, delay Tuesday’s vote, extend early voting, and work to send every voter a ballot by mail. While we wait for a decision we urge our supporters to vote-by-mail.

— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 1, 2020