CBS Releases Sneak Peeks For The Upcoming Special ‘ACM Presents: Our Country’

The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards were supposed to happen April 5, but coronavirus has put the event on hold.
However, it looks like “Our Country” will do a great job of filling the time slot. Watch the two sneak peeks below. Country music fans will love them.
It’s really unfortunate the ACM Awards won’t be happening because of coronavirus, but there’s nothing we can do about that now.
The situation is what it is. However, we can look forward to “ACM Presents: Our Country” this Sunday night. CMT.com reported that Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett and more will all be performing.
There will also be a special tribute to Kenny Rogers after his death.
I know that it’s a consolation prize. I get it. Trust me, folks. I get how frustrating it is for coronavirus to destroy all our sports and entertainment.
It’s still important to maintain a positive attitude, and I think we’ll have some fun with “ACM Presents: Our Country” on CBS this Sunday night.
