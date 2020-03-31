Wisconsin Football Player Jack Dunn And His Brother Start Fundraiser To Help Fight Coronavirus

Wisconsin football player Jack Dunn and his brother Bob are doing what they can to help win the war against coronavirus.

The two brothers announced the fundraiser Tuesday morning, and setup a GoFundMe to raise money to supply the local community with food during this crisis.

The description for the GoFundMe reads in part as follows:

The Team 2020 Campaign is being launched with the primary purpose to raise funds and provide critical support for residents of Dane County and the surrounding area who are impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. The campaign is designed to provide meals to some of central Wisconsin’s most critically in-need community members.

You can watch the full announcement video below.

My brother and I formed the Team 2020 Campaign to provide support to the Madison community during the COVID-19 crisis. As Madison guys, we want to help a community that has given us so much, but we can’t do it alone. To donate / for more info visit the GoFundMe link in my bio. pic.twitter.com/Yyw1ZXovL2 — Jack Dunn (@JackPDunn15) March 31, 2020

Leave it to two Wisconsin Badgers to step up and do the right thing for a community in need. I wouldn’t expect anything less from the men who represent the red and white.

Right now, communities across America are hurting. People have lost their jobs, they don’t know what will happen and they need all the help they can get.

The two Dunn brothers are focused on raising as much money as possible to help in the fight against coronavirus.

Right now, we need to stay safe and look out for each other. Together, we’re going to win the war against coronavirus, but we have to look out for each other.

More than ever, we’re in this thing together.

Stay safe and please help those in need. I promise if we work together that we will get through this. It’s just going to take some time and a lot of hard work.