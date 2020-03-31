NFL Plans On Playing A Full Season, The League Is ‘Not Certain’ It Will Happen

The NFL is planning on playing the entire season as planned amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With the virus sweeping across America, sports have come grinding to a halt, and there’s no end in sight. Despite that fact, the NFL is full steam ahead for the time being. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to ProFootballTalk, NFL general counsel Jeff Pash told the media Tuesday about potentially playing a full season, “That’s my expectation. Am I certain? I’m not certain I will be here tomorrow. But I’m planning on it, and I’m planning on a full season.”

Yeah, I’ll believe it when I see it. While I hope the NFL happens as planned, it’s time to start curbing expectations.

Coronavirus is undefeated against the world of sports, and we have no reason to believe that’ll change anytime soon given the situation we’re in. College football practices aren’t even allowed until further notice.

Again, don’t get me wrong here. I want Pash to be 100% correct when September rolls around. I hope like hell the games get played.

At the same time, I think it’s reasonable to exercise some caution on this one. The virus has decimated sports, and we still know when anything will start back up.

Let’s all hope Pash is correct with his assessment of the situation, but I’m not holding my breath.