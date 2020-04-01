Biden Considering Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Who Clashed With Trump, For VP Spot

Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden confirmed Tuesday night that he is considering Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as a potential running mate.

Whitmer, 48, made waves last week after she clashed with President Donald Trump over the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. The president said Whitmer “doesn’t have a clue” in response to the governor complaining that the federal government was not doing enough to help her state. (RELATED: Obama Compares Climate Change To Coronavirus, Rips Trump Rule Change)

WATCH:

“She made the list in my mind two months ago,” Biden told MSNBC’s Brian Williams. “I’m in the process, Brian, and will have it by mid-April, putting together an organization that will run the background checks because they’re going to have to be started whether or not Bernie is still in the race by sometime the first second — second or third week in April.”

The former vice president has previously stated his intention to tab a woman as his running mate. (RELATED: Idaho Passes Law Banning Biological Men From Women’s Sports)

“There will probably be — I’ve thought a lot about who some of the women who I would — that I believe are ready to be president, and I think I could work with and would be willing to work with me. It’s going to be somewhere between six and ten of them,” Biden said.

Whitmer is still serving in her first term as governor of Michigan, a position she won during the 2018 midterm elections. Whitmer was also selected by Democrats to give the party’s response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Speech earlier this year.