Jonathan Taylor Says His Main Goal In The NFL Is ‘Consistency’

Jonathan Taylor’s number one priority in the NFL is being as consistent as possible in all aspects of the game.

Fox College Football tweeted a video Tuesday night of Reggie Bush asking the former Wisconsin star his main goal in the NFL. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The prolific running back responded with the following in part:

One of the biggest things I’m going to accomplish is kind of similar to what I wanted to accomplish in college. I wanted to be a guy who was consistent, and especially at the next level, the highest level of football, that’s everything. You’ve got to be able to come to work every single day and play at a high level.

You can watch his full comments below.

“No matter how good I was at something, I never skipped over any steps.” ????@JayT23 chats with @ReggieBush about how staying consistent every day made him the player he is today ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/rC5XJ4p1JR — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) March 31, 2020

It’s literally impossible to cheer against Jonathan Taylor. You can hate the Wisconsin Badgers all you want, but it’s not possible to hate Taylor.

He’s such an incredibly intelligent and hard working man. He’s the kind of guy we should all be pointing to as an example of what a great work ethic looks like.

If I’m a coach, I want him in my locker room. If I’m a player, I want him on the field with me.

Taylor’s incredible time with the Badgers might be over, but he still has a very long road of football ahead of him.

I don’t know which team will take him in the draft when it starts April 23rd, but it’d be shocking to me if he’s not a first round pick.

He has all the stuff you want in a star player, and his stats speak for themselves. I can’t wait to see what he does in the NFL.