Justin Bieber Postpones All 2020 Tour Dates Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Musician Justin Bieber has postponed all 2o20 tour dates amid the growing concerns over coronavirus.

Bieber’s tour was set to kick off in May at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, according to a report published Wednesday by Variety.

“In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for The Changes Tour,” the statement read. “While Justin — along with his band, dancers and crew — has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost.”

“Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone,” the statement added. “He asks that fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled. Information on rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon.” (RELATED: Sam Smith Changes Name Of ‘To Die For’ Album, Pushes Release Date During Coronavirus Pandemic)

The “Changes” album was released on Feb. 14 and was Bieber’s first album in five years. The tour was going to be Bieber’s first in the last three years. New dates for the tour have not been released.

I was looking forward to Bieber’s new tour. He is a phenomenal dancer and performer, two things we have been robbed of for the past three years. I know fans are going to be sad about the postponement, but it’s better to have things cancelled now so that we can all enjoy them later.