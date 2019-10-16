Justin Bieber Sued Over Use Of Copy-Right Protected Instagram Photo

Pop singer Justin Bieber has been sued over a picture he shared on his Instagram.

The lawsuit against Bieber was filed in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday, according to a report published by Page Six. The lawsuit claimed Bieber used a photo of himself without permission from the owner of the photo. The photo is owned by Richard Barbera.

The photo in question was shared on March 13. The picture of Bieber and his pal Rich Wilkerson Jr. currently has roughly 3.9 million likes on the photo sharing site. The two were spotted getting out of a vehicle together.

“Me and my guy @richwilkersonjr,” the “Sorry” singer captioned the photo. (RELATED: Photographer Sues Justin Bieber For Reportedly Hitting Him With His Truck)

This isn’t the first time Bieber has been sued. In April, the singer was sued for allegedly striking a photographer with his truck back in 2017. The photographer who was hit accused Bieber of negligence. The camera man claimed he suffered a permanent disability from the accident and sued Bieber for unspecified damages.

BREAKING: Witnesses say Justin Bieber hit a photographer in Beverly Hills on Wednesday evening. Police say it appears to be an accident. pic.twitter.com/tTqgKmAkGb — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) July 27, 2017



Bieber pushed for the lawsuit to be thrown out. He denied doing any wrong doing during the accident. He reportedly stayed after he hit the photographer and waited for the ambulance. Bieber also cooperated with police, according to The Blast.