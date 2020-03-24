Lady Gaga Says Upcoming Album ‘Chromatica’ Postponed Due To Coronavirus, Reveals Secret Coachella Set Plan

Lady Gaga revealed Tuesday that with “much deliberation” she’s decided to postpone the release of her highly-anticipated sixth album “Chromatica” due to coronavirus.

“I wanted to tell you, that after a lot of deliberation, I’ve made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of ‘Chromatica,'” the 33-year-old singer captioned her lengthy post on Instagram. “I will announce a new 2020 release date soon.” (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Mar 24, 2020 at 9:02am PDT

“This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic,” she added. (RELATED: REPORT: How ‘A Star Is Born’ Put Stress On Bradley Cooper And Lady Gaga’s Relationship)

Gaga explained that instead she would prefer people “spend this time” finding a solution to the pandemic. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

“It’s important to me that the attention is on getting essential medical equipment to healthcare professionals, making sure ids who depend on public schools for meals get the assistance they need, and that we help those who will be financially impacted by this pandemic,” the “Poker Face” hitmaker wrote.

She then shared that despite her Vegas residency shows between April 30 and May 11 being postponed, she’s still hopeful that her other shows in May will continue.

“I had so many fun things planned for us to celebrate together….I had a secret Coachella set lined up and a lot of other fun surprise, some which I’m still planning to share with all of you very soon,” Gaga explained.

“I hope you can see that when the album does come out, I want us to be able to dance together, sweat together, hug and kiss each other, and make it the most bombastic celebration of all time,” she added. “And until that time comes…LET’S ALL STAY HOME!”