Kendrick Perkins Says His Kids Spent $16,000 On ‘Fortnite’

Former NBA star Kendrick Perkins has a very good reason to hate video games.

Perkins, who won a title with the Celtics, said during a recent appearance on ESPN that his kids dropped $16,000 on "Fortnite."

How did he learn this shocking fact? His credit card was declined when trying to buy something, and he went and looked at his bill.

Watch him explain the situation below.

“I go to buy something, credit card declined … I got $16,000 worth of Fortnite bills on my credit card.”@KendrickPerkins‘ kids went wild with Fortnite ???? pic.twitter.com/OcQ20145B4 — ESPN (@espn) March 31, 2020

If I had kids who dropped $16,000 on video games, I might honestly have to get rid of the kids before getting rid of the games.

They’d be shipped to a farm with no electricity so fast that your head would be spinning in circles. Are you kidding me with that kind of spending?

I don’t care how much money your dad makes or how much money you personally have. Dropping anything more than $60 on a game is outrageous.

Again, if had children who pulled a stunt like this, they’d quickly turn into wranglers working that ranching lifestyle like it’s “Yellowstone.”

You might think I’m kidding. I can promise you that I’m not.

Best of luck to Perkins! It sounds like he’s going to need it!