Entertainment

‘Stacy’s Mom’ Songwriter Adam Schlesinger Dead Of Coronavirus At 52

2019 Creative Arts Emmys Awards - Photo Room - Los Angeles, CA, U.S., September 14, 2019 - Adam Schlesinger, leader of band Fountains of Wayne, poses with an Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend". REUTERS/Monica Almeida/File Photo

REUTERS/Monica Almeida/File Photo

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Fountains of Wayne frontman Adam Schlesinger died Wednesday of complications from the coronavirus. He was 52.

The co-founder of the popular group and Emmy-winning songwriter for film and television died early Wednesday morning after contracting COVID-19, according to Variety.

It comes following reports the day before that he was “very sick and heavily sedated” per his attorney, Josh Grier, at a hospital in upstate New York after being there for more than a week. (RELATED: LIVE UPDATES: Here’s What Every State In America Is Doing To Combat The Spread Of The Coronavirus)

Schlesinger and the band scored their biggest hit with the catchy pop song, “Stacy’s Mom,” which earned them two Grammy nominations in 2003 for best new artist and for best pop performance by a group. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

Shortly after news broke about the singer’s death, celebrities from all over tweeted about the loss of the talented artist.