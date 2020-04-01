‘Stacy’s Mom’ Songwriter Adam Schlesinger Dead Of Coronavirus At 52

Fountains of Wayne frontman Adam Schlesinger died Wednesday of complications from the coronavirus. He was 52.

The co-founder of the popular group and Emmy-winning songwriter for film and television died early Wednesday morning after contracting COVID-19, according to Variety.

It comes following reports the day before that he was “very sick and heavily sedated” per his attorney, Josh Grier, at a hospital in upstate New York after being there for more than a week. (RELATED: LIVE UPDATES: Here’s What Every State In America Is Doing To Combat The Spread Of The Coronavirus)

Schlesinger and the band scored their biggest hit with the catchy pop song, “Stacy’s Mom,” which earned them two Grammy nominations in 2003 for best new artist and for best pop performance by a group. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

Shortly after news broke about the singer’s death, celebrities from all over tweeted about the loss of the talented artist.

Fuck. The world is suddenly a much shittier place without Adam Schlesinger in it. RIP pal. October 31, 1967-April 1, 2020 “What else is new?

What can I do?

But sing this valley winter song

I wrote for you” – Fountains of Wayne 2003 — Counting Crows (@CountingCrows) April 2, 2020

Really sad breaking news, Fountains of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger dies from #coronavirus aged 52: https://t.co/NDBri1JQMg He earned an Oscar nomination for writing the theme song to That Thing You Do and was also a 10-time Emmy nominee. pic.twitter.com/vT6ZAWAgku — Peter Guy (@Getintothis) April 2, 2020

RIP Adam Schlesinger (Fountains of Wayne), fine singer, witty and satiric songwriter. How terrible to lose him at 52 to this virus. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 2, 2020

We will miss you… Adam Schlesinger died of Covid 19 at age 52 today. He was writing the Music for The Nanny Musical. Devasted My prayers are for you. May peace be with you… https://t.co/bQ4aMznKk4 — Fran Drescher (@frandrescher) April 1, 2020

I am very sorry to hear the terrible news about Adam Schlesinger. I had the pleasure of working with Adam when he wrote the theme to Crank Yankers. He was a kind and super-talented man who will be missed. Sending love to his family, friends and fans. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 1, 2020

Oh god. Adam Schlesinger was wildly talented. He graciously wrote the theme song to my “KATHY” talk show called “I’ll say it” He was so patient with me as I was recording it in the booth, guiding me at every step. He did the gig as a favor, in a little home studio on a Saturday https://t.co/SpTdcoBIco — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 1, 2020