Tom Hanks And Wife Rita Wilson Return Home To Los Angeles After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson returned home to Los Angeles after being diagnosed with coronavirus while in Australia.

It all comes after the 63-year-old actor and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 and in turn remained quarantined for two weeks in the country before coming back to the United States, according to People magazine in a piece published Friday.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Make a Joyful Return to Los Angeles After Coronavirus Diagnoses https://t.co/o0HPYJtvhf — People (@people) March 27, 2020

The Hollywood couple were photographed driving in southern California, with the "Castaway" star behind the wheel and his wife in the passenger seat. Both of them had big smiles on their faces.

Earlier this week, the "Joe Versus The Volcano" star had tweeted that he and his wife were "feeling better."

“Hey, folks,” Hanks tweeted. “Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better. Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone — You don’t get it from anyone.”

“Common sense, no?” he added. “Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts… this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out.”