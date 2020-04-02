Video Of FDNY Firefighters Honoring The Medical Staff At A New York Hospital Will Make Your Day

Video that has surfaced on Twitter of FDNY firefighters standing outside a hospital in New York while honoring the staff will truly make your day.

In the touching clip posted by ABC News Thursday, we can see firefighter trucks and then we hear the applause as firefighters stand outside the Presbyterian Hospital in Lower Manhattan and salute those health care workers who are on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

WATCH:

FDNY firefighters gathered to salute the medical staff at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in Lower Manhattan for their efforts in response to COVID-19. https://t.co/YPWjyk7OKl pic.twitter.com/8CSYece2T5 — ABC News (@ABC) April 2, 2020

At one point, we can see the doctors and other staff standing there in their scrubs and masks clapping along and waving back at the kind gesture as they fight to help those effected by COVID-19. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

It was truly another moment that reminds us one more time we are all in this pandemic battle together.

It all comes following the latest reports that the state of New York has seen more than 2,000 deaths and 90,0000 plus cases of the coronavirus, according to New York Times.