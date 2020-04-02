Gretchen Whitmer Trolls Trump With ‘That Woman From Michigan’ Shirt

Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer took a jab at President Donald Trump during a Wednesday appearance on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, in a ‘that woman from Michigan’ shirt, on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah last night https://t.co/6yIOSoV5ZP pic.twitter.com/VcUdudSWdt — Jonathan Oosting (@jonathanoosting) April 2, 2020

Trump had criticized Whitmer last week, referring to her during one of his coronavirus briefings as “that woman from Michigan” and saying, “She has no idea what’s going on, and all she does is say ‘oh, it’s the federal government’s fault.'” (RELATED: Biden Considering Michigan Governor Who Clashed With Trump For VP Spot)

Whitmer, after claiming that much-needed supplies were being diverted from Michigan on orders from the federal government, appeared to walk back those claims on Sunday’s “Meet the Press.”

Michigan Gov. Whitmer on NBC this morning: pic.twitter.com/d2TtQgHuMG — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 29, 2020

Whitmer went on to tell “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd that she did not intend to make enemies of anyone within the Trump administration, saying that the goal for everyone should be to stop the spread of the virus. “The states across the country are working 24/7. This is a challenge. This is a moment where the enemy is COVID-19; it’s not one another, and that’s why I’m grateful for the partnership we’ve gotten,” she said.