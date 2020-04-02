Superstar Leighton Meester Reveals Pregnancy With Second Child

Superstar actress Leighton Meester and husband Adam Brody are apparently expecting their second child together.

The 33-year-old actress was spotted in Los Angeles enjoying the outdoors with her husband and four-year-old daughter while clearly sporting a baby bump, according to Page Six in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Robin Thicke And April Love Geary Share Life-Changing News)

Leighton Meester Is Pregnant! Actress Steps Out and Reveals Baby Bump While in L.A. https://t.co/ykNJjQ9QzU pic.twitter.com/8bW7GUtVxR — People (@people) April 2, 2020

In photos, the “Gossip Girl” star is wearing a grey t-shirt with blue overalls while her husband, “The O.C.” actor pushes a stroller with their daughter. (RELATED: Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Into The World)

The Hollywood couple first met on the set of the movie “The Oranges” in 2011 and announced in 2013 that they were engaged.

The following year the pair secretly tied the knot and in 2015 welcomed the arrival of their first child, Arlo Day.

Both Meester and Brody tend to keep their lives private and not share details about their daughter or even make public events together, per People magazine.

In an interview with Glamour magazine in 2018, the “Single Parents” star admitted she can still related to her character even though she’s not a single mom anymore.

“Nobody can tell you what parenthood is going to be like,” Meester explained. “You think you know, and then it’s just so hard. I feel so, so lucky that I have help and a husband. I feel stable, but there are so many people who don’t have that. In a really tender way, Single Parents explores how parenting is an emotional roller coaster.”

Congratulations are clearly in order!