Petition Created To Have Dr. Anthony Fauci Named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

A petition to have Dr. Anthony Fauci named as the “Sexiest Man Alive” does, in fact, exist.

The “Sexiest Man Alive” petition has even sparked interest from People magazine itself, according to a report published Wednesday by Women’s Wear Daily.

A Change.Org petition was created over the weekend and had over 600 signatures at the time this article was published.

“His comforting and intelligent demeanor has helped to lessen our national anxiety,” the petition said. “He speaks truth to power, a strength few have at this time. His kind face and manner of speaking bring calm during the storm. For sapiophiles and many others, he is the definitive Sexiest Man Alive in 2020.”

Despite only having 600 signatures, People magazine’s editor-in-chief has seen the petition. (RELATED: Doughnuts, Shirts, Mugs And More Items With Dr. Fauci’s Face On Them Are Selling Out Everywhere)

“April Fool’s prank or not, Dr. Anthony Fauci is indeed the latest unexpected ‘star’ to emerge from the COVID-19 task force daily press briefings,” Dan Wakeford said in a statement to WWD. “He has helped bring back ‘must-see TV’ to the masses, who are hungry for wisdom about how to best care for their family’s health and safety in this time of uncertainty. Smart is sexy, no doubt.”

The obsession with Dr. Fauci doesn’t stop with the petition. A bakery in New Jersey has been selling out of doughnuts with the doctor’s face on them as the coronavirus pandemic hits the United States. Fauci even has a bobble head.