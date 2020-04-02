Ryan Reynolds Jokes That He’s ‘Mostly Drinking’ During Coronavirus Quarantine

Ryan Reynolds joked that during the coronavirus quarantine at home with his wife and three daughters he’s “mostly drinking.”

“We’re doing a lot of home-schooling,” the 43-year-old actor shared during his appearance via video on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” home edition. The clip was noted by Entertainment Tonight in a piece published Thursday.

"We're lucky enough to have a little, tiny garden, so we're learning a little bit about gardening," he added. We're trying to make this an educational experience. But I'm mostly drinking."

WATCH:

At one point, the host asked how he felt being the only guy in the house during the pandemic" and the "Dead Pool" star said he didn't "miss masculine company at all."

“Really, most men tend to just be the architects of someone’s demise,” Reynolds shared. “So it’s fine. I like just being here with the girls. I like doing the girls’ stuff.”

“Like, I try not to push sort of gender normative ideas on my kids as they’re born, but each one as soon as they came out of the chute, they wanted to make dresses, they wanted to dress in hot pink all day,” he added.

The superstar continued, “So, That’s what I do. This morning we made dresses out of tissue paper, which was fun for them. This is what we’re doing! We’re developing the skills that are going to take us into the new world.”