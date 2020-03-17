Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds And More Celebrities Donating Millions Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and more celebrities have donated millions of dollars to various charitable food banks and similar organizations amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families…If you can give, these orgs need our help,” the 43-year-old actor of “Dead Pool” wrote in his post on Instagram. The piece was noted by the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

Reynolds also included links to several charitable organizations so followers could donate as well, if they wanted, like to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

“Take care of your bodies and hearts,” he added. “Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection.”

Not long after, his wife, Blake posted a similar message while cracking a joke about what social distancing meant.

“Now can someone please tell Ryan that ‘social distancing’ from his mother in law is not a thing,” the 32-year-old actress wrote.

Amy Adams and actress Jennifer Garner partnered to launch the initiative Save the Stories. The two will work with No Kid Hungry and Save the Children, the stars announced that they will be reading stories on social media to raise money for kids that don’t have access to those free school meals due to closures of in hopes of stopping the spread of COVID-19.

“These funds will help us make sure that families know how to find meals when schools are closed, support mobile meal trucks, food banks and other community feeding programs, provide educational toys, books and worksheets and support out-of-school-time programs to help kids make up for lost time in the classroom,” the the actress shared in a post on Instagram.

Other performers like Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon and country singer Dierks Bentley took to social media to share information about the groups that had donated to and invite others to do the same.

Link below if you’re looking for ways to donate or volunteer in your own community. Stay healthy, stay calm, and help everyone stay fed. ???????? Spread the word. @feedingamericahttps://t.co/Ixa3qi6u2G pic.twitter.com/wepfGL4E0N — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) March 15, 2020

Lady Gaga’s make-up brand, Haus Laboratories, announced it was donating 20 percent of last week’s profits to “LA Foodbank and Foodbank for NYC in order to get food to those affected by the closing of schools & other places that offer this critical resource.”

NFL Football stars like Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill and Atlanta Falcons’ Matt Ryan also announced they were doing their part to help those in their communities deal with the pandemic.