Trump Says Russia, Saudi Arabia To Cut Back On Oil Production To Support Market

Russia and Saudia Arabia are expected to decrease their oil production to support its price after it dropped below $20 per barrel this week, President Donald Trump announced Thursday on Twitter.

Just spoke to my friend MBS (Crown Prince) of Saudi Arabia, who spoke with President Putin of Russia, & I expect & hope that they will be cutting back approximately 10 Million Barrels, and maybe substantially more which, if it happens, will be GREAT for the oil & gas industry!

