Trump Says Russia, Saudi Arabia To Cut Back On Oil Production To Support Market

Russia and Saudia Arabia are expected to decrease their oil production to support its price after it dropped below $20 per barrel this week, President Donald Trump announced Thursday on Twitter.
Just spoke to my friend MBS (Crown Prince) of Saudi Arabia, who spoke with President Putin of Russia, & I expect & hope that they will be cutting back approximately 10 Million Barrels, and maybe substantially more which, if it happens, will be GREAT for the oil & gas industry!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2020
…..Could be as high as 15 Million Barrels. Good (GREAT) news for everyone!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2020
Oil prices began deflating in early March as the coronavirus gripped global markets. A barrel has costed less than the actual barrel containing it for nearly a month. The deflation came thanks to a trade war between Russia and the Saudi government after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s negotiations with OPEC fell through. (RELATED: Here’s Why Californians Are Getting Reamed At The Gas Pump Despite Rock-Bottom Oil Prices)
Russia had previously been increasing its output in an attempt to squeeze the Saudis out of the market, as quash U.S. natural gas.
The two countries are now expected to cut back production by 10-15 million barrels. (RELATED: Shell Oil Will Change Its Name To ‘She’ll’ For International Women’s Day)
