Cardi B Donates 20,000 Meal Supplements To Workers On Frontlines Of Coronavirus Fight

Cardi B donated 20,000 bottles of meal supplements to healthcare workers in New York on the frontlines of the coronavirus fight.

The 27-year-old rapper donated tens of thousands of OWYN — a plant-based, vegan meal supplemental drink — to medical staff and ambulance crews in the New York City area, according to TMZ in a piece published Friday.

Cardi B Donates 20K in Meal Supplements to NYC Docs, First Responders https://t.co/ICGCx6LkYu — TMZ (@TMZ) April 3, 2020

Sources shared that the "Bodak Yellow" rapper wanted to find a way to help those working 12+ hour shifts who barely have a chance to sit down and eat during the pandemic.

It all comes after the superstar rapper revealed earlier that she had to be hospitalized after suffering “real bad” stomach pains for four days.

“Honestly, cause I been having some real bad stomach problems for four days, I went to the ER last night,'” Cardi tweeted to her millions of followers, along with a crying face emoji, in a since-deleted tweet.

“I am feeling way better, Hopefully tomorrow I will feel no more pain,” she added.

The superstar later assured fans her hospital visit had nothing to do with the coronavirus, per Page Six.

“I’ve been very fucking sick these past five days … not corona,” Cardi B shared in an Instagram Live. “I have really bad stomach issues … I started throwing up … I took a pregnancy test cuz a bitch never fucking knows.”

“I threw up seven times … I didn’t want to go to the hospital … I went to the hospital,” she added, while noting she was not in fact pregnant. “I was sick and [press] ran with it … then my publicist hit me up and it ain’t nothing coronavirus-related, thank God!”