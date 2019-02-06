Cardi B Rants About Taxes And The IRS In Incredible Video

Cardi B has gone off on another outstanding rant, and you’re not going to want to miss this one.

Barstool Sports posted a video late Tuesday on Twitter of the superstar rapper complaining about how the IRS takes 45 percent of every paycheck, how it costs a lot of money to be famous and best of all how taking care of your family is “not tax reductable.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

You just hate to see things that aren’t “tax reductable”! Watch the amazing video below.

I hate to fact check such a financially literate woman, but the IRS isn't taking 45 percent of every paycheck she gets. According to Smart Asset, federal taxes and FICA account for less than $400,000 on your first million made.

Cardi B might want to have a conversation with her accountant about where all her money is going because the IRS certainly isn't taking 45 percent from every paycheck.

Let’s all be honest, though. It really doesn’t matter. We’re just here to be entertained by these rants, and Cardi never disappoints.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Feb 3, 2019 at 11:33am PST

It’s hilarious whenever Cardi goes on one of her rants. Her one about the government shutdown will forever be internet gold.

There’s just something about a rapper talking about a gynecologist that will never not be funny.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Jan 16, 2019 at 2:41pm PST

Never change, Cardi! Never change.

