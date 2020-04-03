Democratic Wisconsin Governor Wants To Postpone State’s Primary, Despite Biden’s Wishes

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is calling the state legislature back to the capitol for a special session as he seeks to delay next Tuesday’s primary elections over the coronavirus pandemic.

Evers wants the legislature to take up all-mail voting, and extend the deadline to send in a ballot until May 26, according to a press release.

The move comes a day after Democratic front-runner Joe Biden said he did not think Wisconsin should postpone its primary. The Democratic Party announced Thursday that it was postponing its national convention from mid July to mid August over the pandemic.

Biden says that while it is ultimately up to local officials, based on what he is hearing from the news and from what the Wisconsin governor has said, he still believes the state’s primary can happen on April 7. — Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) April 2, 2020

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Biden’s last remaining challenger for the nomination, has called for the primaries to be delayed, saying that “lives are on the line.” Over a dozen states have delayed their primary elections since the outbreak of the virus.

“People should not be forced to put their lives on the line to vote, which is why 15 states are now following the advice of public health experts and delaying their elections. We urge Wisconsin to join them,” Sanders said Wednesday.