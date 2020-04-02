Infectious Disease Expert Says Anti-Malaria Drug Marks ‘Beginning Of The End’ Of Pandemic

Infectious disease expert Stephen Smith predicted Wednesday night that an anti-malaria drug is ushering in the “beginning of the end” of the coronavirus pandemic.

Researchers have found that hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), a drug normally used to treat malaria, is also effective in treating the virus. A recent trial conducted at Renmin Hospital at Wuhan University from Feb. 4 until Feb. 28. treated 31 patients with a five-day regimen of 400 milligrams of HCQ.

President Donald Trump recently waived FDA regulations to allow the drug and others to be used to treat coronavirus patients. (RELATED: Could The Coronavirus Pandemic Lead To A Wave Of Violent Criminals Being Released Across America?)

Smith told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham that none of the people who have been treated with the drug have had to be intubated, or put on a ventilator.

“The chance of that occurring by chance according to my sons who did some stats for me are .000 something,” Smith said. “We worry about selection bias in the situation, but I cannot think of a reason why, if all else is equal, why people that have received five days or more — even four days or more of this hydroxychloroquine regimen wouldn’t get intubated.”

Smith called the drug a “game-changer,” and said it could put an end to this current crisis.

WATCH:

“Laura, I think this is the beginning of the end of the pandemic. I’m very serious,” Smith concluded.