Rex Ryan Calls Amari Cooper A ‘Turd,’ Rips Cowboys For Signing Him

ESPN analyst and former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan called star Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper a “turd,” and ripped the Cowboys for signing him long-term.

“[Amari Cooper] is the biggest disappearing act in the National Football League. … I wouldn’t have paid this turd,” Ryan said. (RELATED: Flashback: Jerry Jones Purchased The Cowboys 30 Years Ago Today For $140M)

Ryan also accused Cooper of not loving football, and said Dallas should have focused on resigning quarterback Dak Prescott.

These are absurd comments from a failed former head coach. Amari Cooper is one of the best receivers in the NFL. Plain and simple. If you want to question the wisdom of Dallas giving him a $100 million deal, while already paying big bucks to Ezekiel Elliot, and still needing to lock down Prescott, fine.

To say Cooper doesn’t love football or to lob personal attacks against him like Ryan did completely underminds his point and his credibility. Amari Cooper is incredible. Ryan’s inability to recognize his talent is probably a good example of why he failed as an NFL coach.