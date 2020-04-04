CDC Warns: ‘Malicious Cyber Criminals’ Trying To ‘Takeover Healthcare IT Systems’

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that cyber criminals are targeting not only ordinary Americans amid coronavirus panic, but that they may also be trying to hack healthcare systems too.

“Malicious cyber criminals are also attempting to leverage interest and activity in COVID-19 to launch coronavirus-themed phishing emails,” a post published Friday on the CDC website warned.

“These phishing emails contain links and downloads for malware that can allow them to takeover healthcare IT systems and steal information,” the post added.

The CDC further warned of phone scams where criminals pretend to be “government officials for nefarious purposes” to scam Americans out of their social security numbers and banking information.

People are urged not to click links in emails or open attachments.

The connection between coronavirus and crime is already causing some to worry. Burglaries in New York City have already risen by 75%.

And as the virus spreads through jails and prisons, there is widespread speculation that inmates, possibly including violent offenders, will be released from jail. (RELATED: Could The Coronavirus Pandemic Lead To Violent Prisoners Being Released Across America?)

In New York City, Mayor Bill De Blasio already announced that hundreds of prisoners will be released from Rikers Island.

Police in Philadelphia have also announced that they will no longer conduct arrests for “non-violent” crimes like burglary.