Saturday Is The 5-Year Anniversary Of Wisconsin Beating 38-0 Kentucky In The 2015 Final Four

Saturday marks the five-year anniversary of the Wisconsin Badgers upsetting the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2015 Final Four.

On April 4, 2015, my beloved Wisconsin Badgers sent shockwaves through the world of college basketball when they knocked off the 38-0 Wildcats. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Entering the game, all anybody could talk about was how Kentucky would face Duke in the national title game. The media behaved like the Wildcats playing the Badgers was nothing more than a box that needed to be checked before Coach Cal could have his showdown with Coach K.

What happened in reality was nothing short of incredible. The Badgers showed up and showed out on our way to a 71-64 victory, and Kentucky went home 38-1.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. That night wasn’t just one of the best moments in sports, but it was one of the best moments of my young life.

Everybody had crowned Kentucky the greatest team in the history of the sport. After all, they were 38-0 and loaded with future NBA stars.

Nobody outside the state of Wisconsin thought we had a chance, which made it all that much sweeter when we won.

We rioted on State Street, drank more beer than I can even calculate and celebrated like the world was coming to an end.

It was a hell of a night, and it still sometimes brings tears to my eyes.

Thanks for the memories! I hope you guys enjoyed this walk down memory lane as much as I did!