Kobe Bryant Headlines 2020 NBA Hall Of Fame Class

Former Los Angeles Lakers superstar guard Kobe Bryant was selected to be inducted into the 2020 NBA Hall of Fame, the Lakers announced Saturday.

Bryant tragically died in a helicopter accident alongside eight others earlier this year, and will be inducted into the hall posthumously later this year. (RELATED: Shaq Drops F-Bomb Live On CNN At Kobe Memorial)

“No amount of words can fully describe what Kobe Bryant meant to the Los Angeles Lakers,” team owner Jeanie Buss said in a statement. “Kobe was not only a proven winner and a champion, he gave everything he had to the game of basketball.”

Others to be inducted into the hall of fame include former Boston Celtics great Kevin Garnett and San Antonio Spurs great Tim Duncan. Congrats to all those selected. They gave us some great memories and their inclusion is well deserved.

The basketball legends are set to officially be inducted on August 29 in what will certainly be an emotional night for sports fans everywhere.