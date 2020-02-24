Shaq Drops F-Bomb Live On CNN At Kobe Memorial

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neil dropped an f-bomb on national television Monday while giving a speech at the memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

The moment occurred while Shaq was telling a story about Kobe’s teammates urging him to pass the ball. The f-bomb drew laughs and cheers during a somber day at the Staples Center. Shaq and Kobe were teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers for eight years, and won three NBA titles together. (RELATED: Watch Vannessa Bryant Tear Up As She Eulogizes Kobe And Gianna)

“The day Kobe gained my respect was, the guys were complaining, they said ‘Shaq, Kobe’s not passing the ball,'” O’Neil said. “I said ‘Kobe, there’s no I in team,’ and Kobe said ‘I know, but there’s an me in that motherf*****.'”

WATCH:

Kobe and Gianna were two of nine people tragically killed late last month in a helicopter crash over Calabasas, California. (RELATED: Orange County Baseball Legend Among Those Dead In Kobe Bryant Plane Crash)

Other speakers at Kobe and Gianna’s memorial included Jimmy Kimmel, Michael Jordan, and his widow Vanessa.