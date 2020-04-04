President Trump Is Having A Conference Call With The Heads Of Major Sports Leagues

President Donald Trump will have a Saturday conference call with the heads of the major sports leagues in America.

According to Adam Schefter, Trump will call Roger Goodell, Adam Silver, Gary Bettman, Dana White and others to discuss the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Schefter also pointed out that the NCAA isn’t included on the list.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to participate in a phone call with all major-league sports commissioners today at noon, according to the @WhiteHouse. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2020

Scheduled participants on call with Trump: NBA – Adam Silver

WNBA – Cathy Engelbert

MLB – Rob Manfred

NFL – Roger Goodell

NHL – Gary Bettman

PGA Tour – Jay Monahan

UFC – Dana White

WWE – Vince McMahon

NASCAR – John Middlebrook or Jim France.

MLS – Don Garber. Notice: No NCAA. https://t.co/ZqKhN6sdGO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2020

I have no idea what Trump is going to tell the commissioners of these leagues, but I’m hoping like hell it’s good news.

Right now, there aren’t any sports going on in America. Obviously, that’s really bad news and people aren’t happy at all.

Sports fans are looking for answers and the leagues are trying to figure out what to do during this pandemic.

Hopefully, Trump provides some clear insight and a path forward on this phone call today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) on Mar 12, 2020 at 1:18pm PDT

Having said that, why the hell isn’t the NCAA on this phone call? March Madness has already been canceled, and college football is in big trouble.

We need college football to happen! Trump should 100% be calling the commissioners of the Power Five conferences.

Let’s hope some great news is delivered today.