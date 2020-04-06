Monday Is The 26-Year Anniversary Of Jim Rome’s Famous Altercation With Jim Everett

Monday marks the 26-year anniversary of Jim Rome’s infamous altercation with NFL quarterback Jim Everett.

In one of the most famous moments in the history of sports interviews, Jim Rome wouldn’t stop calling the NFL passer by the wrong name of Chris, which was a reference to the tennis player Chris Evert.

When Jim told Rome during an ESPN interview that he wouldn’t do it again, the legendary sports pundit hit him with, “I bet you I do…Chris.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s when all hell broke loose. What the legendary moment below.

April 6, 1994: Jim Everett goes after Jim Rome on ESPN2’s Talk 2 show (which was televised live). pic.twitter.com/DGKDiBgkbR — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) April 6, 2020

Say whatever you want about Jim Rome, but the stones on that dude are too big to walk through a door frame with.

He’s a small guy, a gigantic NFL quarterback is subtly threatening him and he just doubles down like an absolute boss.

Lots of sports pundits talk a big game, but then cower like a little dog the moment they’re confronted.

Not my guy Jim Rome. When Jim Everett drew a line in the sand, Rome blew right through it like it wasn’t even there.

Say whatever you want about Jim Rome, but his altercation with Everett will forever be one of the funniest moments in the history of sports media.