Fox News Dominates As Most-Watched Network On Cable Television Last Week

Fox News Channel was the most-watched cable network last week in every category, according to Nielsen Media Research.

This is Fox’s third week in a row beating out the competition in both total viewership and in the 25-54 age demographic as the novel coronavirus crisis continues. The network had 4 million viewers and 769,000 eyes in the key demographic for primetime during the March 30-April 5 week.

Fox News Channel scored notable numbers during last week’s White House coronavirus press briefings, as well. Anchor Bret Baier’s “Special Report” had the highest-rated broadcast for the week. The show had special coverage of the press briefings and garnered 5.5 million viewers for primetime.

“The Five” saw 5.3 million total viewers and 1 million the demographic, which was its highest rating week since its launch. Both “The Five” and “Special Report” beat broadcast programs such as ABC’s “Shark Tank” and NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“Hannity” with host Sean Hannity beat out MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow for the 56th week in a row, according to the data. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” garnered 4.8 million viewers and “The Ingraham Angle” had 3.9 million viewers.

A total of 27 Fox News Channel telecasts had over 4 million total viewers. The network aired a one-hour town hall with Facebook on April 2 about the novel coronavirus. It was the most-watched program cable-wide with an average of 3.8 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

CNN came in second for the week in primetime with around 2.2 million viewers and MSNBC rounded out third place with around 2.1 million viewers. (RELATED: Fox News Channel Sees Highest Viewership Numbers In 2020 Amid Coronavirus Coverage)