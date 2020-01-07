MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Sees Ratings Surpassed By Another Fox News Program

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow saw a ratings slump to start off 2020, and her show was overtaken by Fox News’ “The Five” in average viewership.

Maddow averaged just over 2.5 million viewers during the week of Dec. 30- Jan. 5., including 403,000 viewers in the crucial age 25-54 demographic. Meanwhile, Fox News' Sean Hannity continued to top all of cable news in primetime. Hannity averaged 3.5 million viewers on the nights of January 2 and January 3, topping all non-sports related telecasts on cable news.

Additionally, Maddow's show has been surpassed by another Fox News program.

Fox News' "The Five" has drawn higher ratings than Maddow's show in each of the past six weeks, and has beaten Maddow's show in the 25-54 demographic for two consecutive weeks. "The Five" averaged over 2.7 million viewers last week, beating Maddow's show by over 200,000 viewers. The show also averaged 407,000 in the 25-54 demographic.

Maddow’s ratings have suffered a precipitous fall in recent months, having averaged 3.1 million viewers in the month of October during the start of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.