Jay Cutler And Kristin Cavallari Have Been On Turks And Caicos For More Than 3 Weeks During The Coronavirus Crisis

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and his wife Kristin Cavallari have been stuck on Turks and Caicos for a long time because of coronavirus.

According to Barstool Sports, Cavallari and Cutler have been on the islands for more than three weeks during the ongoing pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Instagram evidence would seem to match up with the timeline. It’s not clear if they’re stuck there or if the famous couple just doesn’t want to leave.

If you’re going to be stranded for north of three weeks during the coronavirus pandemic, you might as well be isolated with Kristin Cavallari in Turks and Caicos.

The amount of winning Jay Cutler, who started several years for the Bears, has done in his life is nothing short of incredible when you consider his attitude reflects that of somebody who doesn’t give a damn.

He made millions and millions of dollars playing pro football, he married an all-time great smoke show in Kristin Cavallari and now he’s quarantining with her in a tropical paradise.

The dude is living the life, and you’re lying to yourself if you think differently.

You think Jay Cutler cares he never won a Super Bowl? Hell no. The dude has a better life than 99.9% of people who ever played in the NFL, and it’s only getting better with more time.

Isolating with Cavallari in Turks and Caicos is a king type of move. Never change, Jay. Never change.