Jennifer Lopez Says Coronavirus Has Put Her Wedding Plans In A ‘Holding Pattern’

Actress Jennifer Lopez said her wedding plans to fiancé Alex Rodriguez have been put in a “holding pattern” due to coronavirus.

Lopez appeared Tuesday on “The Ellen Show” where she talked about her life during the coronavirus quarantine, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

“It did affect it a little bit,” Lopez told Ellen DeGeneres over video chat. “We will see what happens now. Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen now as far as dates of anything like that. We’re kinda of just in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. Again, it’s just something we’re going to have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out.”

I’m not even sure this wedding will ever happen. Apparently it was supposed to happen over the summer, but that clearly isn’t happening anymore. I just feel like we never got anything definitive out of Lopez. They were probably just being really private about it.

I still can’t wait to see what her dress looks like.

When Lopez isn’t catching heat for attending for attending closed gyms during the quarantine or talking about postponing wedding plans, she’s spending time with her blended family at home. (RELATED: REPORT: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Attend Closed Gym Ahead Of Florida’s Stay-At-Home Order)

“I help with the homework,” she said. “All four kids are doing virtual school right now and so I stay more on top of Emme and Max about that. … Honestly, I think we’re all like, ‘What is this?’ I’m not a teacher. And also, have you seen the math that they make the kids do now? It’s a new math… It’s crazy. And so half the time I’m like, ‘OK. Yeah let’s look up that word. What does that mean?’ It’s been an experience for sure.”