Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Drops Six-Figure Birthday Gift On Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez decided to give fiancé Jennifer Lopez a birthday gift she won’t soon forget when he reportedly dropped six -figures on her present and bought her a new car.

The 43-year-old former New York Yankees spent $140,000 for the 50-year-old singer's gift and got her a red convertible Porsche for her big day, according to E! News in a piece published Wednesday.

"A-Rod gave J.Lo a red Porsche 911 GTS convertible for her birthday," an insider shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 25, 2019 at 10:12am PDT

“It came with a big gold bow on it and was delivered to their house this afternoon,” the insider added. “The license plate says JLO.”

The “Second Act” star has reportedly already put some miles on her new hot rod.

“She took the car for a spin before the party with A-Rod and looked very excited,” the source shared.

Her celebratory bash was held at singer Gloria Estefan’s mansion on Star Island in Miami, per TMZ.

The party was filled with such A-list celebrities as DJ Khaled, Ryan Seacrest and Ashanti, just to name a few. And her 10-tier cake reportedly cost $10,000 and was covered with with 24-karat edible gold and contained her name and the number “50” spelled out Swarovski crystals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2019 at 11:55pm PDT

On Thursday, Lopez thanked everyone for making her day so special with a sweet post on Instagram.

“It’s been a birthday to remember,” the “Jenny from the Block” hitmaker wrote. “I can truly feel the love from all of you. Yesterday was a dream. I have watched your beautiful birthday videos and I must’ve cried 20 times.”

“It was just another great reminder of how thankful I am for all the beauty and love I have in my life,” she added. “Thank you all for being a part of this great feeling! @arod, Benny, @quayaustralia, @prettylittlething and so many more! The party continues tonight!!! #itsmypartytour.”