Watch Chris Hemsworth In The Trailer For Netflix’s New Action Movie ‘Extraction’

Netflix’s new movie “Extraction” with Chris Hemsworth looks like a rush of adrenaline.

The plot of the film, according to Netflix’s YouTube description, is, “Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the deadliest mission of his career when he’s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Shocks In Episode 4 ‘The Mother Of Exiles’ With The Return Of The Man In Black)

Judging from the trailer, there are going to be a ton of bodies that get stacked up throughout this movie. Give the trailer a watch below.

Does this look awesome or does this look awesome? I think the answer to that question is an overwhelming yes!

During these trying times, we need something to keep us entertained, and it looks like Netflix will answer the call with “Extraction.”

I’ve always been a huge fan of Chris Hemsworth. The dude just knows how to move the needle and produce great content.

He was pretty much the only reason the “Red Dawn” remake was worth watching. He carried the whole film by himself.

First, Netflix will release “Outer Banks” April 15, and then they’re going to hit us with “Extraction” on the 24 of this month.

It looks like we’ve got some very fun viewing ahead of us! Can’t wait!