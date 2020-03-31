Watch The Trailer For The Netflix Series ‘Outer Banks’

Netflix’s new series “Outer Banks” looks very interesting.

The plot of the series, according to Netflix’s YouTube description, is as follows:

Outer Banks is a coming of age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (aka the Pogues) in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. When a hurricane kills the power for the summer season, it sets off a chain of illicit events that force the friends to make life-altering decisions. The search for their ringleader’s missing father, forbidden romances, a high-stakes treasure hunt, and the escalating conflict between the Pogues and their rivals turn their summer into one filled with mystery and adventure they’ll never forget.