REPORT: ESPN Is Looking At Potentially Having Kirk Herbstreit Call ‘Monday Night Football’ Games

ESPN is reportedly considering having Kirk Herbstreit call “Monday Night Football” games.

According to the New York Post, the network is looking at several options for the booth, and Herbstreit and Chris Fowler are two names tied to the position. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The two men are already iconic broadcasters in the world of college football. ESPN is apparently interested in seeing if they can use some of that magic for NFL games. Nothing is official, but it’s being looked at.

Would Herbstreit crush it in the “MNF” booth? I have no doubt he would, but I’m not sure I want him and Fowler in the NFL game.

The two men are legends in the world of college football. There’s something about remaining in the college game that just seems so pure.

I might be saying that because I’m a bigger fan of the college game than the NFL, but it’s the way I feel.

If moving Herbstreit and Fowler has any impact on their ability to college games, then I’m 100% out on the idea.

If it can happen without impacting their college schedules, then I’m open to the idea. The top priority should be making sure the ESPN stars continue to crush the college game above all else.

I’m open to more Herbstreit on the airwaves, but not if it means it impacts his college schedule. I have no doubt most fans feel the same way.