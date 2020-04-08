Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Starts $1 Million Fund To Help Workers Impacted By The Coronavirus Crisis

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is helping workers impacted during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

According to the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Blank has put together a $1 million fund to help workers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during these trying times. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The stadium hasn’t had any work since the MLS stopped operations March 12 because of the virus. Blank also owns Atlanta United FC.

This is a pretty great move from the Falcons owner during the crisis. The situation right now is really bad, and lots of people are out of work.

They’re living paycheck to paycheck, need help and don’t know when they’ll be able to return to work amid the ongoing pandemic.

Blank is stepping up and doing what he can to help ease the situation during this difficult time. He should without a doubt be applauded for his efforts.

He’s also the latest example of somebody from the world of football stepping up to help win the war against coronavirus.

Props to the Falcons owner for getting involved, and helping out those in need. His efforts to help get a victory in this war are certainly not going unnoticed.