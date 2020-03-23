Atlanta Falcons Will Feature 10 1st Round Starters On Offense In The NFL For The First Time Since 1967

The Atlanta Falcons will feature 10 first round picks as starters on offense in 2020.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, the 10 first round starters is the most in the NFL since 1967. Former Rams first round pick Todd Gurley joined the squad last week, and that was enough to get them over the hump. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Quarterback Matt Ryan and receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley are some other notable first round starters on offense.

No team has started 10 offensive players who were selected in the first round during the Common Draft Era since 1967, per @eliassports. pic.twitter.com/wi9qro4GNq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2020

With the Todd Gurley signing and Hayden Hurst trade, the Falcons offense now boasts 10 former 1st-round picks who are projected starters for 2020. According to @EliasSports, no team has started 10 offensive players selected in the 1st round in the Common Draft Era (since 1967). pic.twitter.com/CFAIkmA4Gr — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 20, 2020

There’s officially no excuse for the Falcons to not be damn good in 2020. They’re absolutely loaded on offense.

Adding Gurley should open up the passing game in a big way for Ryan, Ridley and Jones. If that offense gets clicking, they are going to score in bunches.

If the Falcons don’t win with this roster, then it’s time to clean house. There will simply not be an excuse of any kind for losing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlanta Falcons (@atlantafalcons) on Mar 20, 2020 at 9:18am PDT

Head coach Dan Quinn has been handed an absolutely dominant offense. Given the fact the NFL is a game that favors the offense, the Falcons have every advantage they need to win games.

Again, if it doesn’t happen, then people will lose their jobs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlanta Falcons (@atlantafalcons) on Mar 21, 2020 at 6:54am PDT

We’ll see what happens, but things are definitely looking up for fans of the Falcons.