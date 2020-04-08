CBS Will Start Airing Movies Sunday Nights Amid The Coronavirus Crisis

CBS will air movies across the country on Sunday nights during the coronavirus pandemic starting May 3.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Forrest Gump,” “Mission: Impossible,” “Titanic” and “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” will air in order on Sundays in May.

The move comes after coronavirus shut down filming on their usual Sunday primetime programming. The last time a broadcast network had a movie night was back in 2008. A couple decades back, they were pretty common, but haven’t been around for a long time. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Shocks In Episode 4 ‘The Mother Of Exiles’ With The Return Of The Man In Black)

All things considered, this is an awesome move by CBS. I know they don’t have much of a choice because they can’t film new episodes of their regular shows, but it’s still pretty cool.

People need something to watch as we sit at home isolating from the virus. Dropping a bunch of movies on Sunday nights is a great way for the family to come together.

CBS also brought some heaters with this lineup. We’re getting two “Indiana Jones” movies, “Titanic,” “Forrest Gump” and the original “Mission: Impossible.”

That’s one hell of a lineup from the network for fans across America.

Hopefully these Sunday night movies help brighten people’s days up just a little bit during the ongoing crisis. Well done, CBS. Well done.