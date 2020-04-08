Linda Tripp, Key Figure In Clinton-Lewinsky Scandal, Dead At Age 70

Linda Tripp, a former government official who came to international fame for her role at the center of former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment, died Wednesday at the age of 70.

Tripp died a week after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, her close friend Diane Spreadbury told The Daily Mail.

“We were like sisters. I loved her. I’m heartbroken right now,” Spreadbury told the Daily Mail.

There will be a private internment, but no funeral service in the immediate future for Tripp due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jan. 21: Fauci Says Coronavirus Not ‘A Major Threat’ To U.S.)

Tripp famously recorded White House intern Monica Lewinsky discussing her sexual relationship with then-President Clinton, which ultimately led to Clinton becoming the second president in U.S. history to be impeached. Lewinsky wished Tripp well in a tweet Wednesday after news emerged that Tripp was on her death bed.

“No matter the past, upon hearing that linda tripp is very seriously ill, i hope for her recovery. i can’t imagine how difficult this is for her family,” Lewinsky said.