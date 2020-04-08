Politics

Linda Tripp, Key Figure In Clinton-Lewinsky Scandal, Dead At Age 70

gettyimages-52026766-594x594

WILLIAM PHILPOTT/AFP via Getty Images)

William Davis Reporter
Font Size:

Linda Tripp, a former government official who came to international fame for her role at the center of former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment, died Wednesday at the age of 70.

Tripp died a week after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, her close friend Diane Spreadbury told The Daily Mail.

“We were like sisters. I loved her. I’m heartbroken right now,” Spreadbury told the Daily Mail.

There will be a private internment, but no funeral service in the immediate future for Tripp due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jan. 21: Fauci Says Coronavirus Not ‘A Major Threat’ To U.S.)

President Clinton poses with Monica Lewinsky in a Nov. 17, 1995 photo, that was released Sept. 21 by Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr as part of more than 3,000 pages of documents pertaining to the scandal. According to Lewinsky's deposition, she and Clinton had a sexual encounter in the White House that day. REUTERS/RC/CM/Old Handout

President Clinton poses with Monica Lewinsky in a Nov. 17, 1995 photo REUTERS/RC/CM/Old Handout

Tripp famously recorded White House intern Monica Lewinsky discussing her sexual relationship with then-President Clinton, which ultimately led to Clinton becoming the second president in U.S. history to be impeached. Lewinsky wished Tripp well in a tweet Wednesday after news emerged that Tripp was on her death bed.

“No matter the past, upon hearing that linda tripp is very seriously ill, i hope for her recovery. i can’t imagine how difficult this is for her family,” Lewinsky said.